Buzz Aldrin Net Worth: An Astronomical Journey

Buzz Aldrin, a distinguished American engineer, fighter pilot, and former astronaut, has etched his name in history. Beyond his remarkable feats, his net worth stands at $12 million.

Buzz Aldrin Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth Jan 20, 1930 Place of Birth Glen Ridge Nationality American Profession Fighter pilot, Astronaut, Pilot, Writer, Actor, Author

A Pioneering Journey to the Moon

Buzz Aldrin is celebrated as one of the first two individuals to set foot on the Moon. This monumental achievement unfolded in 1969 when he, alongside Neil Armstrong, made history during NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. Though he technically followed Neil Armstrong onto the lunar surface, his legacy is that of a true space pioneer.

Aldrin’s remarkable journey wasn’t solely confined to the Moon. Before this iconic mission, he played pivotal roles in both the Korean War, where he flew combat missions, and as the pilot of Gemini 12 in 1966, where he conducted three spacewalks.

Early Life and Academic Pursuits

Buzz Aldrin, born as Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr. in 1930 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, was destined for greatness. His family included his parents, Edwin Sr. and Marion, along with two elder sisters, Madeleine and Fay Ann. An interesting tidbit about his nickname, “Buzz,” traces back to his childhood when his younger sister mispronounced “brother” as “buzzer,” eventually shortened to Buzz. This whimsical name became a legal first name in 1988.

His educational journey was equally stellar. Encouraged by his father, Aldrin initially aimed to attend the United States Naval Academy but decided to opt for the United States Military Academy at West Point due to a battle with seasickness. In 1951, he graduated third in his class, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

Distinguished Military Career

Following his graduation, Buzz Aldrin was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His journey took him to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, where he honed his skills as a fighter jet pilot. Serving in the Korean War, he flew a remarkable 66 combat missions and secured the distinction of downing two MiG-15 aircraft. His valor was recognized with two Distinguished Flying Crosses and three Air Medals.

Post-Korean War, Aldrin assumed the role of an aerial gunnery instructor at Nellis. He also completed the Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. His subsequent assignment had him piloting F-100 Super Sabres as a flight commander stationed in West Germany.

Upon returning to the United States, Buzz Aldrin pursued higher education at MIT, culminating in a Doctor of Science degree in astronautics in 1963. His association with the Air Force Space Systems Division as part of the Gemini Target Office further exemplified his remarkable career in the military.

NASA Career and the Historic Apollo 11 Mission

Buzz Aldrin’s entry into NASA in 1963 marked a significant milestone. His selection as part of the Astronaut Group 3 at NASA set him apart as the first astronaut with a doctoral degree. He participated as part of the backup crew for Gemini 10.

Also Read: Bobby Lee Net Worth

In 1966, he embarked on his first spaceflight, Gemini 12, during which he spent over five hours on extravehicular activities. However, the zenith of his career was undoubtedly the Apollo 11 mission.

On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission took flight from the Kennedy Space Center. On July 21, Aldrin, alongside mission commander Neil Armstrong, landed on the Moon, making history as the first two individuals to achieve this milestone. Notably, as a Presbyterian elder, Aldrin conducted the first religious ceremony on the lunar surface by taking communion in private.

Upon returning to Earth, Aldrin, along with his crew, was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He became a prominent figure in public appearances and speeches, actively contributing to space shuttle design. His time at NASA concluded with an impressive 289 hours spent in space.

Life Beyond NASA

Post-NASA, Buzz Aldrin embraced a new role as the Commandant of the USAF Aerospace Research Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Although the position presented unique challenges, Aldrin’s journey was not without personal struggles, including battles with depression and addiction.

Despite the hurdles, Aldrin continued advocating for space exploration. He contributed to the development of the Space Studies program at the University of North Dakota’s College of Aerospace Sciences. In 1998, he founded ShareSpace, a non-profit educational foundation committed to promoting the benefits of STEAM. In 2013, he actively supported a human mission to Mars and presented a master plan to NASA, developed in collaboration with the Florida Institute of Technology, envisioning astronauts colonizing Mars by 2040.

Buzz Aldrin Net Worth

As of the latest available information, Buzz Aldrin net worth stands at an estimated $12 million. This financial status reflects the extraordinary trajectory of his career as an astronaut, engineer, and advocate for space exploration.

Buzz Aldrin Wife

He married his first wife, Joan Archer, in 1954, with whom he had three children. The couple divorced in 1974. Subsequently, Aldrin was married to Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978. His third marriage, to Lois Driggs Cannon, took place in 1988 and concluded in 2012. Throughout his life, Aldrin primarily resided in various locations in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, including Beverly Hills, Westwood, Emerald Bay, and Laguna Beach. He also had a stint in Satellite Beach, Florida.