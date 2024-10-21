ByteDance Fires Intern For Interfering With AI Model Training

TikTok owner ByteDance has fired an intern for “maliciously interfering” with the training of one of its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

However, the company dismissed claims about the extent of the damage, stating that some reports “contain exaggerations and inaccuracies.”

The incident gained attention after reports spread on social media over the weekend.

ByteDance’s Doubao, a generative AI model similar to ChatGPT, is currently the most popular AI chatbot in China.

In a statement, ByteDance clarified that the intern was part of the advertising technology team and had no involvement with the company’s AI Lab.

“The individual’s social media profile and some media reports are inaccurate,” the company said.

ByteDance confirmed that its commercial operations, including its large AI models, were not affected by the intern’s actions.

The company also rejected claims that the incident caused more than $10 million in damage by disrupting an AI training system that relies on thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs).

The intern, who was fired in August, has been reported to their university and industry bodies, according to ByteDance.

ByteDance, known for popular apps like TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin, is seen as a leader in algorithm development.

The company has made significant investments in AI, using the technology to power its Doubao chatbot and other tools such as Jimeng, a text-to-video application.