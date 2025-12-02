CA Announces Job Vacancies

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced several job openings across different departments.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Authority said it is seeking to recruit “highly competent, proactive, and self-driven individuals” to fill 25 positions, which include both contract and permanent jobs.

The contract positions advertised are Director for the Universal Service Fund, Director for Competition Management, Consumer Protection and Corporate Communications, and Director for Finance and Accounts.

Permanent and pensionable positions include Deputy Director for Expenditure and Treasury Management, Deputy Director for Consumer Protection and Empowerment, and Deputy Director for Planning and Project Management. The Authority is also hiring Principal Officer for Administration, Senior Officer for Organizational Development, Senior Administration Officer for Security, and several Officer II positions in Frequency Planning and Licensing, Frequency Monitoring and Compliance, Standards and Numbering, Cyber Investigations and Forensics, Project Development, Property Management, Broadcasting Licensing, and Telecoms Inspection and Compliance. Other permanent roles include Legal Officer II in Governance and Regulatory Affairs, Litigation, and Commercial Services, as well as an Office Assistant.

“The Authority offers a competitive package in line with its Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual and other prevailing government guidelines,” CA said.

Applicants are required to submit a signed cover letter, a detailed CV with contacts of three referees, a copy of their National ID, and relevant academic and professional certificates. Successful candidates will later be required to present a valid Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA, a HELB clearance, a Certificate of Good Conduct from the DCI, a completed and stamped EACC self-declaration form, and a clearance from an approved Credit Reference Bureau.

Interested and qualified candidates must submit their applications online through https://careers.ca.go.ke/OA_HTML/IrcVisitor.jsp on or before December 22, 2025, at 5:00 pm (EAT).

All applications should be addressed to the Director General, Communications Authority of Kenya, P.O. Box 14448, Nairobi 00800.