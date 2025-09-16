CA to review postal and courier market structure

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced plans to review the country’s postal and courier market structure, which was last updated in 2008.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, CA Director General David Mugonyi said the review will help modernize the sector in line with changing technology and market needs.

“The Authority now seeks to address and remove certain market entry and operational barriers identified over time, provide greater clarity on the scope of various licences, and propose new licensing areas in line with current ICT policy,” said Mugonyi.

He added that the review will also give stakeholders and members of the public a chance to share proposals that will improve the framework and create a fair business environment for postal and courier operators.

The regulator has invited comments from the public, industry players, and other stakeholders. Submissions can be sent by email to pcm-review@ca.go.ke by October 1, 2025.

Those who prefer to send written submissions can address them to the Director General, Communications Authority of Kenya, P.O. Box 14448, Nairobi 00800.

The consultation document and submission format are available on the CA website at www.ca.go.ke/open-consultations.