CAF Coaching Courses to Resume in July

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced that CAF coaching courses will resume in July 2026, with the federation set to roll out both new and refresher programmes across all CAF licence levels.

In a statement, FKF said the courses are aimed at enhancing coaching standards in the country while ensuring compliance with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) coaching regulations.

The federation noted that, in line with Article 32.1 of the CAF Coaching Convention Regulations, all CAF coaching licences issued more than three years ago must be renewed through the prescribed refresher courses.

Coaches holding expired licences will therefore be required to undertake the relevant refresher training to maintain the validity of their licences and remain compliant with CAF licensing requirements.

The courses to be offered include: CAF D Licence (New and Refresher), CAF C Licence (New and Refresher), CAF B Licence (New and Refresher) and CAF A Licence (New and Refresher)

FKF said the resumption of the coaching courses forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening coach education and raising coaching standards across the country in line with CAF requirements.

“Further details on course schedules, venues, participant requirements and registration procedures will be communicated by the FKF Technical Department in due course,” the federation said.