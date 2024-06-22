Calista Flockhart Siblings: Meet His Only Brother Gary Flockhart

Calista Flockhart is an American actress known for her roles in television and film.

She gained recognition for her Broadway roles in Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie and Anton Chekhov’s The Three Sisters.

Flockhart is best known for her title role in the Fox television series, Ally McBeal, for which she received a Golden Globe Award in 1998 and was thrice nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Siblings

Calista has one sibling, a brother named Gary Flockhart. Calista’s only sibling, her younger brother, was born in 1966, making him around 2 years younger than Calista.

Not much is publicly known about Gary Flockhart, as he has largely stayed out of the spotlight. He seems to have kept a low profile, unlike his famous actress sister Calista.

Career

Prior to her breakout TV role, she had an impressive stage and theater repertoire, appearing in off-Broadway productions and earning recognition for her Broadway debut as Laura in The Glass Menagerie in 1994.

Flockhart has also appeared in several films, including The Birdcage, Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her and The Last Shot.

After Ally McBeal ended, she went on to play Kitty Walker on the ABC drama series Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2011.

More recently, Flockhart had a recurring role as Cat Grant on the TV series Supergirl from 2015 to 2017.

Throughout her career, Flockhart has maintained a focus on her work rather than celebrity, and has been praised for her acting abilities on both stage and screen.

Awards and accolades

Flockhart has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, primarily for her starring role in the TV series, Ally McBeal.

She won a Golden Globe Award in 1998 for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for Ally McBeal.

Flockhart received 3 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Ally McBeal in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

She was also nominated for 4 additional Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for Ally McBeal in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Prior to her breakout TV role, Flockhart won a Clarence Derwent Award for her Broadway debut performance in The Glass Menagerie in 1994.

She has received 2 Satellite Award nominations, 2 People’s Choice Awards, 8 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, 3 Television Critics Association Award nominations and 2 TV Guide Awards for her work on Ally McBeal.

More recently, Flockhart was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television for Supergirl in 2016.