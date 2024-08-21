Calum Scott’s Hull Concert Rescheduled To 2025

A concert by Hull-born singer Calum Scott, originally scheduled for earlier this month, has been postponed until next year.

The singer, known for his popular rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” was set to perform at Zebedee’s Yard on August 8 as part of the Live From the Yard festival.

However, the concert was canceled at the last minute due to “circumstances beyond the control” of both Scott and the event organizers.

The rescheduled date for the concert is now set for August 9, 2025. Tickets purchased for the 2024 show will remain valid for the new date.

Despite the cancellation of Scott’s performance, other acts at the festival went ahead as planned, including shows by Razorlight, The Zutons, Ocean Colour Scene, and Cast.

Scott is currently on a world tour promoting his album Bridges, with recent performances across Europe. He is set to continue his tour in North America this autumn.

In addition to his solo shows, Scott has recently supported Ed Sheeran and will be joining Irish band The Script on tour next year.