Cameroonian Arrested In Nairobi For Defrauding Canadian Investor Of Sh79.8 Million In Fake Gold Deal

A Cameroonian national has been arrested in Dagoretti, Nairobi, for allegedly defrauding a Canadian investor of Sh79.8 million (USD 618,000) in a fake gold scam.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) arrested the suspect, identified as Francis Talla Oufa, also known as Allain, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the scheme.

The DCI said the incident began in November 2024 when the Canadian investor, still in his home country, was lured into a deal to buy 250 kilograms of gold. Attracted by the promise of high returns, the investor travelled to Kenya in April 2025 to finalize the transaction.

Upon arrival, he was received by individuals posing as business partners and taken to lavish offices meant to convince him of the legitimacy of the deal. He was then introduced to a group of well-coordinated fraudsters who eventually persuaded him to hand over USD 618,000 (approximately Sh79.8 million).

It was only later that the investor realized he had been conned.

Following the report, investigators launched a manhunt and managed to trace and arrest the suspect in Belfair Park, Dagoretti. During the arrest, officers recovered several items from the suspect’s car and residence.

“A search was conducted in the suspect’s vehicle and residence in Belfair Park, Dagoretti, and the following items were recovered: gold transaction documents and seals, a staff card from Sunshine Minerals Ltd bearing the suspect’s name with the title ‘Engineer Mining’, two laptops, three mobile phones, and other items connected to the fraud,” the DCI said.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Detectives say efforts are underway to track down and arrest his accomplices.