Camila Sodi Siblings: All About Marina, Naian Gonzalez Norvind and Tessa Ía

Camila Ía González Sodi, born on May 14, 1986, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a multifaceted Mexican singer, actress, and model.

As the daughter of journalist and writer Ernestina Sodi Miranda and attorney Fernando González Parra, she hails from a family with deep roots in Mexican arts and culture.

Her aunt, the internationally renowned singer and actress Thalía, and her maternal grandmother, the celebrated actress Silvia Pinal, further tie her to a legacy of artistic excellence.

Camila’s early exposure to the creative world shaped her trajectory, leading her to pursue a career that spans modeling, acting, and music.

Known for her striking beauty, charisma, and versatility, she has become a beloved figure in Latin American entertainment, admired for her ability to bring authenticity and depth to her roles.

Career

Siblings

Through her father, Fernando González Parra, Camila has two younger half-sisters, Naian Gonzalez Norvind and Tessa Ía, both of whom are actresses.

Naian Gonzalez Norvind has made a name for herself in Mexican cinema and television, known for her compelling performances in projects like the film Güeros and the series Juana Inés.

Tessa Ía, also an actress and singer, gained recognition for her role in the film After Lucia and has pursued a music career, releasing songs that showcase her artistic versatility.

Additionally, through her mother, Ernestina Sodi Miranda, Camila has a younger sister named Marina Sodi, who maintains a lower profile but is described as an anthropologist and plastic artist.

Career

Sodi’s career began in the early 2000s with modeling, where her unique beauty and presence quickly caught attention in Mexico’s fashion scene.

She transitioned to television by hosting a music video show on the Mexican cable network TeleHit, which marked her entry into the entertainment industry.

Her acting breakthrough came with the telenovela Inocente de Ti (2004–2005), where she played Flor de María “Florecita” González across 130 episodes, earning widespread recognition in Mexico.

In 2007, she made her feature film debut in The Night Buffalo as Rebeca and starred as Pía in Niñas Mal (Bad Girls), a commercially successful film praised for her energetic and comedic performance.

That same year, she appeared as Elisa in Déficit and as Lilia Ascencio in Arráncame la vida.

Her filmography expanded with roles in Amor de mis amores (2014) as Andrea, El placer es mio (2015) as Camila, and Camino a Marte.

After an 11-year hiatus from telenovelas, she returned in 2015 as the protagonist in A que no me dejas, a remake of the 1988 telenovela Amor en silencio.

In 2020, she took on the titular role in a modern 26-episode version of Rubí, further solidifying her status as a leading actress.

Her television work includes notable series like Señorita Pólvora (70 episodes as Valentina Cárdenas), Wild District (2018), and Luis Miguel: The Series.

As a singer, Camila released her album Ella & El Muerto in 2013, showcasing her vocal talents and adding another dimension to her career.