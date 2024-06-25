Can President Ruto Declare a State of Emergency?

Yes, the President of Kenya has the authority to declare a state of emergency under specific circumstances as outlined in the Kenyan Constitution.

are the key points regarding the declaration of a state of emergency by the President:

Constitutional Basis

The President’s power to declare a state of emergency is stipulated in Article 58 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Conditions for Declaration

The President can declare a state of emergency if:

War or Invasion: There is war, invasion, general insurrection, disorder, natural disaster, or other public emergencies. Threat to Security: There is a threat to the security of Kenya or any part of it.

Procedure

Consultation: Before declaring a state of emergency, the President must consult the Cabinet. Proclamation: The declaration must be made through a proclamation that details the nature and extent of the emergency and the area affected. Approval by Parliament: The proclamation must be approved by the National Assembly within fourteen days. If the National Assembly is not in session, the President must summon it to meet within seven days of the declaration.

Duration and Extension

Initial Duration: The state of emergency initially lasts for a maximum of fourteen days unless approved by the National Assembly. Extension: If approved by the National Assembly, the state of emergency can last for up to two months. Further extensions require subsequent approvals by the National Assembly, each extension not exceeding two months.

Safeguards and Limitations

Fundamental Rights: Certain fundamental rights and freedoms may be limited during a state of emergency, but the limitations must be strictly necessary and proportionate to the exigencies of the situation. Judicial Review: The declaration and any measures taken under it are subject to judicial review, ensuring that the emergency powers are exercised within constitutional bounds and not abused.

Revocation

The state of emergency can be revoked:

By the President: The President can revoke the state of emergency by issuing another proclamation. By Parliament: The National Assembly can pass a resolution to revoke the state of emergency.

Historical Context

Kenya has experienced states of emergency in the past, such as during the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s under British colonial rule and post-independence periods marked by political unrest. The constitutional provisions aim to balance the need for extraordinary powers during crises with the protection of democratic governance and human rights