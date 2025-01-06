Close Menu
    Canadian Man Masturbates To Death While Watching Pornography In Mombasa

    A Canadian man, Gregory John Kilgour, 66, passed away under unusual circumstances in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

    Kilgour, who was married to a Kenyan woman from the Luo community, was found dead in his bedroom.

    According to police, he was reportedly watching pornographic content on his laptop and engaging in self-pleasure when he died.

    “The scene was visited, and his lifeless body was found lying on the bed, holding his genitalia with his left hand, while the pornographic videos continued playing on his laptop,” police reports stated.

    Authorities confirmed that Kilgour and his wife had been living in separate bedrooms within the same house. His wife disclosed that their conjugal relationship ended about a year ago due to trust issues.

    The crime scene was processed, and items of evidential value were collected for forensic analysis. Kilgour’s body was transported to Jocham Hospital morgue, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

    Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

     

