Cancer Patients to Receive Affordable Healthcare Under Critical Illness Fund – Ruto

Kenyans suffering from cancer would soon be receiving affordable medical treatment under the critical illness fund.

The fund would be part of the social security scheme and the Universal Health Coverage,President William Ruto said Tuesday..

Plans, said Ruto, are already underway to actualize the Critical Illness Fund which shall lift the burden off the shoulders of families some of them now forced to tend to cancer patients.

“Going forward we shall ensure it is part of the health scheme, SHIF, so that every Kenyan, irrespective of financing status, can access health care inclusive of cancer,” the president stated.

The new health care funding model aims at providing relief to hundreds of families trapped in poverty thus lacking financial ability to treat their loved ones.

“Most Kenyans have been unfairly condemned to suffer in silence at home because of lack of cash, this is going to end with the establishment of this fund,” stated Ruto.

Ruto was speaking in Kisii Tuesday while commissioning construction works of the Sh3 billion Cancer Centre.

Ruto is in Kisii for a three day tour of launching various projects.

He urged for unity of purpose aimed at solidifying the country for bigger development gains.

The Kisii Cancer Centre would cost Sh3 billion, a grant extended to the country by the Saudi Arabia government.

By MAGATI OBEBO