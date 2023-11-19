Candace Owens’ Wealth And Political Journey: Unraveling Her Net Worth And Career Trajectory

Renowned American conservative commentator and political activist, Candace Owens, commands a net worth of $5 million. Recognized for her show “Candace,” broadcast as both a podcast and video series on The Daily Wire, Owens has traversed a dynamic political path, evolving from her liberal beginnings to a prominent conservative voice.

Candace Owens Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth April 29, 1989 Place of Birth Stamford Nationality American Profession Political commentator

Early Life

Born on April 29, 1989, as Candace Amber Owens in Stamford, Connecticut, Owens faced adversity during her teen years, marked by racist threats. Raised by her grandparents after her parents’ divorce, Owens attended Stamford High School, later securing a settlement for violations of her rights. Her journey led her to the University of Rhode Island as a journalism major, but financial challenges resulted in her departure during her junior year.

Candace Owens Career

Owens embarked on her professional journey with an internship at Vogue magazine in New York City. Progressing to become the vice president of administration at a Manhattan private equity firm, she displayed early signs of leadership and versatility.

Liberal to Conservative Transition

In 2015, Owens emerged as CEO of the marketing agency Degree180, initially adopting a liberal stance by critiquing conservative figures.

Also Read: Bryan Cranston’s Artistic Odyssey: Unraveling His Net Worth And Career Highlights

However, a controversial incident involving an online tracking website, SocialAutopsy.com, prompted Owens to shift her political alignment, embracing conservatism “overnight” and gaining support from prominent conservative figures.

Conservative Advocacy and Media Role

Candace Owens ardently supported Donald Trump, transitioning from being a vocal critic to an advocate. Establishing Red Pill Black to promote “Black conservatism” and serving as the communications director of Turning Point USA, she solidified her presence in conservative circles. Joining the Daily Wire in 2021, Owens commenced her own political talk show podcast, “Candace.”

Political Views and Activism

Owens, once a liberal, now identifies as a far-right conservative. She opposes Black Lives Matter, advocates for conservative ideals, and has been a vocal critic of various movements, policies, and figures. Known for her controversial views, Owens denies climate change, questions the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, and has made contentious statements about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candace Owens Husband

In 2019, Candace Owens married George Farmer, former chair of Turning Point UK. The couple welcomed their first child in 2021, followed by a daughter in 2022.

Candace Owens Child

In July 2023, they announced the impending arrival of their third child. Farmer, the CEO of conservative social media app Parler, shares Owens’ commitment to conservative values.

Authorship and Documentaries

In 2020, Owens released the book “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation.” Her documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” premiered in 2022, further solidifying her impact on political discourse.

Candace Owens Net Worth

Candace Owens net worth of $5 million is marked by financial success and political evolution, continues to shape conversations and perspectives in the ever-changing landscape of American politics.