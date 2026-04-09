Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Spark Reunion Rumours After Washington, DC Concert Appearance

Rumours of a possible reconciliation between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are gaining traction after the NFL star was spotted at the rapper’s recent tour stop in Washington, DC.

The buzz began on Wednesday night when personal trainer Clyde Simmons shared videos on Instagram showing Diggs attending the sold-out show at Capital One Arena alongside his younger brother Trevon Diggs and their mother, Stephanie Diggs.

In one clip, Diggs and his family were seen dancing in the crowd as Cardi performed her verse from Thotiana Remix. Additional footage showed the group enjoying her performance from a lower level inside the packed arena.

The speculation intensified after the concert when Diggs reportedly attended Cardi B’s afterparty at Throw Social.

According to eyewitness accounts, the rapper—born Belcalis Almánzar—was later seen leaving the venue shortly after Diggs and his family. She reportedly approached his car, spoke briefly with him, and then got into the passenger seat before the two drove off together.

The public appearance has fueled online conversations, with fans taking to social media to debate whether the pair have rekindled their relationship.

Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has publicly addressed the speculation.