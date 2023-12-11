Cardi B Confirms Breakup With Offset

Cardi B has declared that she is single, confirming the much-speculated breakup with fellow rapper Offset.

The revelation comes in the wake of the duo unfollowing each other on the popular social media platform Instagram, fueling rumors of relationship discord.

In an Instagram Live session, Cardi B addressed the recent developments in her personal life.

The 29-year-old star stated that while she was unsure whether Offset had been unfaithful, she harbored no curiosity to delve into the details.

“I want to start 2024 fresh. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. Yeah, I’m excited,” she expressed.

Hours before Offset took to Twitter to refute allegations of infidelity.

Responding to claims made by American rapper Blueface, who asserted that Offset had cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock, the 30-year-old rapper defended himself.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man, you need some help!” Offset penned, vehemently denying the accusations.

The couple’s relationship turmoil became public when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, triggering speculations among fans. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story in the aftermath, stating, “You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships.”

This was followed by another post affirming her decision to prioritize herself: “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

This is not the first instance of turbulence in the couple’s relationship. In 2017, Offset, also known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, proposed to Cardi B on stage, despite both being married to other individuals at the time.

In January 2018, rumors circulated accusing Offset of infidelity, alleging his involvement in the creation of an intimate tape with another woman.