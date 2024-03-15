Cardi B Drops New Single “Enough (Miami)” Flaunting High-End Lifestyle

Cardi B has unleashed her latest single and accompanying music video titled “Enough (Miami).”

After building anticipation with sneak peeks on TikTok, Cardi B finally treated fans to the much-awaited track from her upcoming sophomore album, marking her return to the music scene since her Grammy-winning debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” released in 2018.

Billboard reports that Cardi B previewed the track during an exclusive Zoom event on Wednesday night, attended by a select group of radio hosts, DJs, and media insiders.

“I hope you guys like it because right now I feel like we’re in a state of music that I don’t know what people like anymore,” Cardi expressed her excitement.

She emphasized her background in the stripping world and her passion for creating club bangers and fun music.

Addressing her loyal fanbase, known as BardiGang, Cardi B teased that her long-awaited second album is on the horizon.

“I took a little break, I came back on social media. I dropped a little freestyle and everything, y’know, just to wet my feet. A week later, I’m dropping this single, and the next announcement is not going to be a single, it’s gonna be an album,” she revealed.

Cardi B expressed her eagerness to make a splash with her upcoming album after a six-year hiatus from album releases.

“Enough (Miami)” arrives hot on the heels of Cardi B’s previous single, “Like What,” which garnered attention for sampling the 1999 hit “She’s a Bitch” by Missy Elliott.

The freestyle stirred excitement on social media, drawing comparisons to other tracks like “Catch Me Outside” by Ski Mask the Slump God and “I’m That Bitch” by BIA, both of which also sampled “She’s a Bitch.” Fans speculated about potential shade between BIA and Cardi in the aftermath of the release.

Cardi B Enough Lyrics

[Intro]

Yeah

Yeah

Okay

Okay

Okay

Okay (Mano)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, look (OG Parker)

[Verse 1]

Look

Me verse you and you know who they pickin’

Cheap and expensive, you knowin’ the difference

You know that it’s hittin’, you know what it’s givin’

Hair, nails, polar bear

I can survive in the coldest conditions

Hoes better lower they tone when they spittin’

Bitches is washed, soap on the dishes

I apply pressure like boa constrictors

One bitch, two bitch, old bitch, new bitch

None of y’all bitches not gon’ do shit

I’m in Miami, I pull up on cruise ship

You in Miami, four hoеs to a room shit (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

When I step, it’s stampedе

Foot on neck, can’t breathe

Lucky Charm, Van Cleef

Diamonds on the dance team

[Chorus]

I see my opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you—

Opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you buck

[Verse 2]

I’m like, “Ooh, child, cool down”

Too hot, too wild

Muglear, new style

Mmm, how you fuckin’ with me? Girl

Give me one shot and I’m raising the glass

Give me two shots and I’m shaking this ass

Give me three shots and I’m ready to fuck

Five, four shots, I be ready to splash

God gave it to me, so I gotta pop it

I’m standing on business, I’m really about it

Bitches be talkin’, mouth be bigger than they pockets

Girl, tell me about it

I’m litty, I’m pretty, I’m runnin’ the city

I’m shittin’ on bitches in every department

This ass heavy and thick like peanut butter and bitches jelly about it

Did a lot of winnin’, lot of scorin’ (Yeah)

Cardi Bryant, Cardi Jordan (Yeah)

These bitches sore losers (What?)

And they can’t do it, it’s not important

Look, ayy, I’m gettin’ better and better-er

I do not see no competitors (You know it)

You know the gang hit that pussy, said it was regular-degular

Can’t see me in fightin’, can’t see me in fashion, can’t see me with money, these bitches is buggin’

Either these bitches is blind or I’m invisible, bitches can’t see me in nothing (Mmm)

[Pre-Chorus]

When I hop out, it’s stampede

Foot on neck, can’t breathe

Lucky Charm, Van Cleef

Diamonds on the dance team

[Chorus]

I see my opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you—

Opps linkin’ up, I’m like, “What in the fuck?”

If you scared then just say that, ho, enough is enough

They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sluts

I’m about to call up Diamond, bitch, knuck if you buck