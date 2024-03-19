KU Suspends Learning For Three Days To Mourn Students Who Died In Tragic Accident

Kenyatta University has suspended learning for three days to mourn 11 students who died in the tragic accident yesterday.

KU deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Waceke Wanjohi Tuesday said that 11 students were critically injured and were being airlifted to Avenue Hospital, Parklands, and another 16 with minor injuries were being transported to the same facility.

“Following this unprecedented tragedy, the University has decided to suspend all classes for three days beginning Wednesday, March 20 2024 to enable us to mourn our beloved students,” Wanjohi stated.

They were Monday killed in an accident involving a bus belonging to Kenyatta University at Voi along Mombasa highway.

The bus was carrying about 60 students when it collided with a truck at Maungu

Police said 42 students were admitted to various hospitals with injuries.

The students were on a trip when the accident happened.

The vice Chancellor visited the survivors and they were airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment.