11 Students Killed In Accident Involving Kenyatta University Bus In Voi

At least 11 students were Monday killed in an accident involving a bus belonging to Kenyatta University at Voi along Mombasa highway.

The bus was carrying about 60 students when it it collided with a truck at Maungu

Police said 42 students are admitted to various hospitals with injuries.

The students were on a trip when the accident happened. This is the latest incident to happen on the busy highway.

Police and other rescue teams rushed to the scene after the 5 pm incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Elsewhere, five people died while 18 others were injured after a 14-seater passenger van rammed a tractor in the Kimugul area along the Olenguruone-Silibwet road in Bomet County.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the van owned by Bomet Travellers lost control of the vehicle on a steep slope at around 4 pm on Monday and rammed a tractor that was heading towards Olenguruone town.

Police have begun investigations into the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Tenwek morgue, with the injured receiving treatment at the Tenwek hospital.

There has been a campaign to address road accidents in the country.