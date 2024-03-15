Carey Mulligan Sibling: Inspired by Her Brother’s Service

Carey Mulligan is an English actress born on May 28, 1985.

She has received numerous accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and nominations for three Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards.

Carey’s career includes roles in various films like An Education, Shame, The Great Gatsby and Promising Young Woman.

She is known for her versatile performances on both the big screen and stage, showcasing depth and intelligence in her acting.

Carey’s passion for acting was nurtured at Woldingham School, where she engaged in drama productions.

Sibling

Carey has one sibling, a brother named Owain Patrick Mulligan, who keeps a low profile compared to his famous sister.

Parents

Carey’s parents are Steven Mulligan, a Liverpudlian hotel manager, and Nano Mulligan, a Welsh university lecturer.

They met while working in hotels, leading to Carey growing up in various hotel apartments due to her father’s hotel management work.

When Carey was three years old, the family relocated to Düsseldorf, Germany, where she spent part of her childhood before returning to England for senior school in Surrey.

Steven and Nano have been supportive of Carey’s career, despite initial reservations about her pursuit of acting.

Career

Carey’s career began with her first major appearance as Kitty Bennet in Pride & Prejudice and as Ada Clare in the BBC television series, Bleak House.

Despite not undergoing formal acting training at a drama school, Carey’s persistence and dedication led to significant roles in films like An Education, Shame, The Great Gatsby and Promising Young Woman.

Her talent and versatility shine through various genres and mediums, showcasing emotional sensitivity and complex portrayals onscreen.

Carey’s career trajectory includes critically acclaimed performances on both the big screen and stage, earning her nominations for prestigious awards like the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Tony Awards.

She continues to captivate audiences with her memorable roles, with upcoming projects like Maestro generating anticipation for her future work.

Personal life

Carey is married to musician Marcus Mumford, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning folk band Mumford & Sons.

The couple tied the knot in April 2012 in Somerset, England, after reconnecting as adults following their childhood pen pal relationship.

They have three children together: daughter Evelyn Grace, born in 2015, son Wilfred, born in 2017, and their third child, whose name and sex have not been publicly disclosed but was born in the summer of 2023.

The family resides in a 16th-century house in Devon, which they purchased in 2013 and reportedly includes a private recording studio with state-of-the-art equipment.

Carey and Marcus maintain a private family life away from the spotlight, balancing their successful careers with raising their children in a countryside setting outside of London.