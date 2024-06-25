Caroline Kennedy, an accomplished attorney, author, and diplomat, has a net worth of $250 million. As the daughter of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and the niece of the late Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, she comes from a prominent political family. In 2022, Kennedy was appointed the United States ambassador to Australia. Previously, she served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017 during Barack Obama’s second presidential term. The only surviving child of President Kennedy, Caroline has dedicated much of her professional life to law, politics, and philanthropy, with a significant focus on education reform.

Caroline Kennedy Net Worth $250 Million Date of Birth November 27, 1957 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Attorney, Author, Diplomat

Early Life

Caroline Kennedy was born on November 27, 1957, in New York City to John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. She had two younger brothers: John Jr., born in 1960, and Patrick, who died two days after his premature birth in 1963. At the age of three, her father became the President of the United States, and the family moved to the White House. After the assassination of her father in 1963, Caroline was raised by her maternal grandmother Janet, and later, her uncle Robert became a father figure to her. Following Robert’s assassination in 1968, Jacqueline Kennedy moved the family to Greece with her new husband, shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

Caroline was educated in New York at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, the Brearley School, and Convent of the Sacred Heart. She graduated from Concord Academy in Massachusetts in 1975 and earned her BA from Radcliffe College at Harvard University in 1980. Afterward, she worked as a research assistant in the film and television department at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Caroline later attended Columbia Law School, earning her JD in 1988.

Public Career

Kennedy has played an active role in various non-profit organizations and public sector roles. From 2002 to 2004, she served as the director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships for the New York City Department of Education. She has also been a member of several boards, including the Fund for Public Schools, the Commission on Presidential Debates, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Boeing Company, and Concord Academy. Additionally, she is the president of the Kennedy Library Foundation, an adviser to the Harvard Institute of Politics, and a member of the New York and Washington, D.C. bar associations.

Also Read: Carole King Net Worth

Caroline endorsed Barack Obama for president in 2008 and 2012, and in 2013, Obama appointed her as the U.S. ambassador to Japan, making her the first woman to hold that position. During her tenure, she met with survivors of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki, attended memorial ceremonies for victims of the Hiroshima bombing, and christened the USS John F. Kennedy CVN-79 aircraft carrier on the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. She resigned from her ambassadorship in early 2017. In 2022, President Joe Biden appointed her as the U.S. ambassador to Australia.

Profile in Courage Award and Books

In 1989, Caroline Kennedy established the Profile in Courage Award with her family to honor public officials who demonstrate politically courageous leadership, inspired by John F. Kennedy’s book “Profiles in Courage.” She has also authored and edited several books, including “In Our Defense: The Bill of Rights in Action” (1991), “The Right to Privacy” (1995), “A Family Christmas” (2007), “A Patriot’s Handbook” (2003), and “She Walks in Beauty: A Woman’s Journey Through Poems” (2011).

Personal Life

Before her marriage, Caroline Kennedy dated notable figures like Mark Shand and Jonathan Guinness. In 1986, she married artist and designer Edwin Schlossberg, whom she met while working at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They have three children: Rose, an actress; Tatiana, a journalist; and Jack, an aspiring attorney.

Real Estate

Caroline Kennedy owns Red Gate Farm, a 375-acre estate in Martha’s Vineyard that belonged to her mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Caroline Kennedy Net Worth

Caroline Kennedy net worth was $250 million.