Carrie Underwood Replaces Katy Perry As New Judge On “American Idol”

Carrie Underwood is making a comeback to “American Idol” as a judge for the upcoming season.

The Grammy-winning country star, who won “American Idol” in 2005, will join the show as a replacement for Katy Perry, according to a source close to the show.

ABC has not yet confirmed the news, and CNN has reached out to Underwood’s representatives for comment.

Underwood will join fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who are returning for the next season.

Katy Perry announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down after seven seasons on the show. She shared her departure news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” expressing how “American Idol” has “connected me with the heart of America.”

Underwood’s return to the show marks a full circle for her, as she steps into the judging role exactly 20 years after her win on the fourth season. She is the first “American Idol” winner to become a judge on the competition.

TMZ was the first to report Underwood’s new role. The 23rd season of “American Idol” will begin next year.