Cary Elwes Siblings: Meet Cassian and Damian Elwes

Cary Elwes is a British actor and writer who gained fame for his iconic role as Westley in The Princess Bride and has appeared in notable films like Robin Hood: Men in Tights and the Saw series.

He studied drama at Sarah Lawrence College before launching his career.

Elwes is married to Lisa Marie Kurbikoff and has one child.

Known for his versatility, he has also contributed to television, including a role in Stranger Things as Mayor Larry Kline.

Siblings

Cary has two siblings, namely Cassian Elwes and Damian Elwes.

Cassian is a well-known film producer and agent, recognized for his work on a variety of films across different genres.

His notable productions include The Butler and Mudbound, the latter of which received critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award nominations.

Cassian has built a reputation in the film industry for his ability to bring compelling stories to the screen and often collaborates with emerging filmmakers, showcasing his keen eye for talent.

Damian, on the other hand, is an accomplished artist celebrated for his work as a painter.

His artistic style frequently incorporates elements of surrealism and fantasy, and he has exhibited his work in various galleries.

Damian’s creative pursuits have led him to produce pieces inspired by literature, film, and personal experiences, and he has also illustrated children’s books, demonstrating his versatility as an artist.

Cary also had a younger half-sister named Milica Kastner from his father’s second marriage.

Milica was known for her vibrant personality and creative spirit.

Tragically, she passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer, which was a significant loss for Cary and the Elwes family.

Career

Elwes began his acting career in the early 1980s, making his film debut in Another Country, a drama about British public school students that garnered critical acclaim.

This performance helped him gain recognition in the industry, leading to more significant roles.

Elwes also appeared in the television miniseries The Princess Bride, which would become one of his most iconic roles.

Elwes is best known for his portrayal of Westley in Rob Reiner’s The Princess Bride.

The film, based on William Goldman’s novel, became a cult classic and is celebrated for its blend of adventure, romance, and humor.

Elwes’ charming performance alongside Robin Wright as Buttercup endeared him to audiences and established him as a leading man in Hollywood.

His delivery of memorable lines and his chemistry with Wright contributed to the film’s enduring popularity.

Following the success of The Princess Bride, Elwes showcased his versatility by taking on various roles across different genres.

He starred in comedies such as Hot Shots! and its sequel, where he parodied action films like Top Gun.

He also appeared in the satirical comedy Robin Hood: Men in Tights, which humorously reimagined the classic Robin Hood tale.

In addition to comedies, Elwes ventured into horror with the Saw franchise.

He played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the original Saw (2004) and reprised his role in subsequent sequels.

This series was pivotal in reviving the horror genre and solidified Elwes’ status as a versatile actor capable of handling intense dramatic roles.

Elwes has also made significant contributions to television.

He appeared in popular series such as The X-Files, where he played a guest role in an episode titled, The New World.

More recently, he joined the cast of Netflix’s acclaimed series Stranger Things, portraying Mayor Larry Kline in its third season.

His performance added depth to the show’s ensemble cast and showcased his ability to adapt to contemporary television.

In addition to live-action roles, Elwes has lent his voice to various animated projects.

Notably, he voiced characters in The Cat Return and A Christmas Carol, demonstrating his range as a performer.

His voice work has been well-received, allowing him to reach new audiences.

Awards and accolades

Elwes has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his talent and contributions to film and television.

Notably, he has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for his role in Stranger Things.

He has also received two nominations for Satellite Awards: one for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for The Pentagon Wars and another for Best Supporting Actor for Uprising.

Additionally, he was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for Best Frightened Performance in Saw.

In 2023, he won the Ted M. Larson Award at the Fargo Film Festival, recognizing his contributions to the film industry.