Cass Warner Siblings: All About Harry Warner Jr. and Barbara Warner Shea

Cass Warner was a third-generation American filmmaker and the daughter of Milton Sperling, a writer and producer and Betty Warner Sperling, the daughter of Harry M. Warner, one of the founders of Warner Bros. studio.

She was known for her work in the film industry, including producing and directing documentaries like The Brothers Warner and Hopper: In His Own Words.

Warner also wrote a book about her family’s history, The Brothers Warner, which became a bestseller.

Warner Sisters, her production company, focused on developing films that “educate, entertain and enlighten.”

Warner was a respected figure in the entertainment industry, and her legacy continues through her work and her non-profit organization, The Dream Factory, which features inspirational interviews with Hollywood stars and insiders.

Siblings

Cass had two siblings.

Her older brother was Harry Warner Jr., who followed in the family’s footsteps and worked in the entertainment industry.

Harry Warner Jr. was a film producer and executive, known for producing movies like The Omega Man and The Enforcer.

Cass’ sister was Barbara Warner Shea.

Like Cass, Barbara was involved in the family’s entertainment business, working as a producer and executive.

She helped manage the Warner family’s production company and archives.

Career

Warner began her career by sitting in on story meetings with her award-winning writer/producer father, Milton Sperling, and observing the magic of movie making on the Warner Bros. lot.

After studying acting with Milton Katselas and learning screenwriting under the mentorship of her father and Howard Koch, she founded her production company, Warner Sisters.

Also Read: Wes Bentley Siblings: Meet the Actor’s Siblings Squad

Warner carried on the original Warner Bros. motto of making films that “educate, entertain, and enlighten.”

Warner wrote and produced several films, including the documentary The Brothers Warner, which won numerous awards and was nominated for an Emmy.

She also wrote and produced, Hopper: In His Own Words, a documentary about Dennis Hopper.

Warner’s work includes developing film and TV projects, as well as producing an extensive family website that expands on her family’s history.

She has also formed a non-profit called The Dream Factory, which houses exclusive interviews with people like Matthew McConaughey, her son Cole Hauser, and Chick Corea, among others.

These interviews are part of The Inspirational Library.

Warner continues to evolve Warner Sisters into a creative umbrella company, developing new projects and expanding her family’s legacy in the film industry.

Awards and accolades

Warner received the prestigious HBO Films Producer Award for her documentary The Brothers Warner.

This recognition highlights her exceptional work in the film industry, particularly in the area of documentary filmmaking.

She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for directing in 2009 for The Brothers Warner. This nomination further solidifies her reputation as a talented filmmaker and storyteller.

The documentary The Brothers Warner won numerous awards, showcasing Cass Warner’s dedication to creating high-quality and impactful films.

Her work on this project earned her widespread recognition and acclaim.

Warner was honored with the California Hall of Fame award from the Governor of California, which inducted the Warner brothers into the California Hall of Fame.

This recognition is a testament to her family’s enduring legacy in the film industry.

Her book The Brothers Warner became a non-fiction bestseller, further demonstrating Warner’s ability to craft compelling stories and share her family’s history with a wider audience.

Personal life

Warner was married to Glenn Allan Pool, and they had two children together.

She also had three children from her previous marriages: Cole Hauser with Wings Hauser, Vanessa Pool Mooney with Glenn Allan Pool and Jesse Pool with Glenn Allan Pool.

Additionally, she had a daughter named Tao Gaines with her husband Glenn Allan Pool.