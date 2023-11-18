Cassie Settles Lawsuit Accusing Diddy of Sexual Assault, Abuse

Sean Combs and the singer Cassie Friday reached a settlement just one day after she filed on explosive lawsuit accusing the hip-hop mogul of sexual assault and numerous instances of physical abuse.

The parties announced on Friday evening that they had reached an agreement to resolve the case, though they disclosed no details about the terms of the settlement.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

In a statement, Mr Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

For Mr Combs, the settlement quickly shuts down what could have been a risky and potentially embarrassing process of legal discovery — in which reams of evidence are made public — and a possible trial. And Ms Ventura, who has already aired her accusations through a public complaint, avoids a cross-examination by Mr Combs’s attorneys.

In a lawsuit that drew international attention, Ms. Ventura — who signed to Mr Combs’s Bad Boy label in 2005, when she was 19, and dated him for about a decade — accused Mr Combs of what she said was years of beatings, controlling behavior and various forms of sexual abuse, including a rape. In response, a lawyer for Mr. Combs, Ben Brafman, said, “Mr Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

According to Ms. Ventura’s suit, which was filed on Thursday in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Mr. Combs assaulted her numerous times, leaving her bloodied and bruised; she said his employees sometimes took her to hotel rooms for days to recover out of the public eye.

In one of the suit’s most disturbing allegations, Ms. Ventura said that for years she was forced to participate in sexual encounters with a succession of male prostitutes, as Mr. Combs watched, masturbated and recorded videos. According the suit, Mr. Combs called these events “freak offs,” and they took place in a number of high-end hotels throughout the United States.

According to Ms. Ventura’s suit, Mr. Combs controlled nearly every aspect of her life, paying for her homes, car, clothes and other necessities, and even had access to her personal medical records. The suit says Ms. Ventura never went to the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

Mr. Combs, who started Bad Boy in 1993, became one of the most powerful and successful figures in the hip-hop industry, working with stars like the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, and helping to transform rap music and culture into a global pop phenomenon and a major business.

Still, his rise to fame has been dotted with allegations of violence, including that he and his bodyguards beat a rival music executive, Steve Stoute, with a Champagne bottle and other items.

Last year, Mr. Combs received a lifetime achievement honor at the BET Awards, and in September he was given the global icon award at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Even with the settlement, however, the damage to Mr. Combs’s reputation and legacy may be substantial. In the day since Ms. Ventura’s suit was filed, past allegations of violence and abuse have been resurfaced, and various musicians have publicly signaled their support for Ms. Ventura.

By New York Times