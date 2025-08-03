Cassypool Opens Up On Feud With Bien

Popular entertainer Cassypool has publicly declared that he has no intention of apologising to singer Bien-Aimé Baraza, accusing the Sauti Sol member of disrespecting both President William Ruto and fellow musician Otile Brown.

Speaking to a local YouTuber on Friday, August 1, 2025, Cassypool explained that the fallout began when Bien made a politically charged statement during one of his live performances. The singer allegedly shouted “Ruto Must Go” on stage—something Cassypool took personally.

“My beef with Bien started when he said ‘Ruto Must Go’ at his show instead of singing his music. You go to insult the president, who is not only my person but also the head of state,” said Cassypool.

He further accused Bien of arrogance, referencing the singer’s recent online clash with Otile Brown. According to Cassypool, Bien’s attitude during the incident showed a sense of self-importance that he believes is not backed by success or talent.

“Otile Brown is the number one artist in East and Central Africa. Bien is nowhere close. People keep praising a man who doesn’t even match Otile’s level,” he added.

Cassypool was adamant that there is no room for reconciliation, stating that Bien’s actions have permanently damaged their relationship.

Bien and Otile Brown have recently been embroiled in an online spat that erupted shortly after Otile’s manager, Mumbi Maina, abruptly resigned on Monday, July 28. Hours later, Bien posted lyrics from his hit song Wahala on Instagram that read, “All my enemies are suffering,” which fans interpreted as a jab at Otile.

Otile quickly fired back, branding Bien as loud, fake, and attention-seeking.

“That person just had to comment. Always talking. This wannabe international guy thinks he made it off a little Kenyan favour that landed in his lap. Over what songs? Those TikTok challenges that last only two weeks?” Otile said.

He went on to warn Bien that his fame could easily fade and claimed he could reclaim the spotlight with one right move.

“You cannot win on grace alone. Always wants to be seen, always has something to say on every blog post. You know I can snatch that spot any time, right?” Otile warned.

He also took aim at Bien’s appearance and fashion sense, urging him to act like a true star.

“I am not a hater. You are doing well, but try and look the part. Moisturise those lips that cannot go a minute without moving. Dress properly and stop carrying local accessories like those cheap village earrings,” Otile said.