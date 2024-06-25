Catherine Zeta-Jones Net Worth

Catherine Zeta-Jones, a celebrated Welsh actress, has an estimated net worth of $150 million. It’s important to note that a significant portion of her net worth is attributed to her combined assets with her husband, actor Michael Douglas. Together, their combined net worth is around $350 million.

Early Life

Catherine Zeta-Jones was born on September 25, 1969, in Swansea, Wales. Raised in the suburb of Mumbles, she grew up with two brothers. Although her father owned a sweet factory, the family’s financial situation improved significantly after winning a £100,000 prize at a bingo competition. This windfall allowed her family to send her to a private school and pay for her dance and ballet lessons. Zeta-Jones began performing in stage shows and talent contests from a young age, eventually joining a dance troupe that traveled to London. She started auditioning for theatre roles and landed a part as an orphan in the West End production of “Annie.” She also became a national tap-dancing champion during this period.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Career

By the age of 15, Zeta-Jones had dropped out of school to pursue acting in London, studying musical theatre at an independent art school. At 17, she became an understudy for the lead in the West End production of “42nd Street” and stepped into the role for two years when the lead actresses were unavailable.

Zeta-Jones made her film debut in 1990 with “1001 Nights,” and her breakthrough came with the TV series “The Darling Buds of May.” She gained further recognition with roles in “Christopher Columbus: The Discovery” and “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.” Frustrated with being typecast in British films, she moved to Los Angeles, seeking better opportunities.

Her major Hollywood break came with “The Mask of Zorro” (1998), recommended by Steven Spielberg. This role propelled her to stardom, leading to roles in high-profile films like “High Fidelity,” “Traffic” (which earned her an Academy Award), “Chicago” (which won her an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a SAG Award), “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “The Legend of Zorro.” She also won a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway revival of “A Little Night Music.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones Relationships

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ personal life has been widely covered by the media. She was previously engaged to actor Angus Macfadyen. Her most notable relationship is with Michael Douglas, whom she met in 1998 and married in 2000 after Douglas finalized his divorce. Their wedding, costing £1.5 million, garnered extensive media attention. They have two children and have resided in Bermuda and New York. Despite facing health challenges, including tongue cancer and bipolar II depression, Zeta-Jones and Douglas reconciled after a brief separation in 2013.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Brand Endorsements

Zeta-Jones has significantly boosted her net worth through lucrative brand endorsements. In 2002, she became a global ambassador for Elizabeth Arden and later signed a $10 million per year contract with T-Mobile, one of the largest endorsement deals at the time. In 2017, she launched her own line of home decor items.

Real Estate

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas own an extensive real estate portfolio. One notable property is the 250-acre estate “S’Estaca” on the coast of Spain, purchased in 1990 for $3.5 million. Despite listing it for sale at $60 million in 2014 and then $32 million in 2019, it remains unsold.

The couple previously owned a 13-acre estate in Westchester County, New York, bought for $11.3 million in 2015 and sold for $20.5 million in 2019. They currently own an 11,000-square-foot home on 12 acres in Irvington, New York, purchased for $4.5 million, which they listed for sale in June 2024 for $12 million.

