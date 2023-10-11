CDF Gen Ogolla Hosts Ruto for Dinner at His Siaya Rural Home

President William Ruto spent time at the rural home of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla in Siaya county taking his dinner there on October 8.

Ruto had completed his tour of Migori county on Sunday when he retreated to the home of Gen Ogolla.

Sources said the president took his time with Gen Ogolla and his family including his wife Aileen before leaving late in the night.

No pictures were taken during the meeting.

“This was a positive move for the president to come and spend his time with the CDF. This is the man many were ridiculing,” said an insider.

Few local leaders were invited to the dinner and given Ruto is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, it was joy for Gen Ogolla.

Ruto completed his four day development tour of the Nyanza Region the following day on October 9 holding a cabinet meeting and rallies in Bondo.

Ruto’s tour focused on the development of infrastructure aimed at stimulating the region’s economic growth.

Ruto noted that the Nyanza region will play a leading role in the advancement of the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda.

To achieve this, he said, the government is investing in irrigation, revamping and building ports and 10 landing sites, and reviving sugar companies among other programmes.

At the Kisumu Shipyard, President Ruto commissioned MV Uhuru II, a vessel with a carrying capacity of 1063 tonnes and fitted with a cruising speed of 14 knots.

He observed that Victoria is a geostrategic resource that must be optimized to reduce trade costs and enhance integration in East Africa.

“The investments we are making in it will elevate the lake’s profile as a maritime transport of choice and help exploit its huge untapped economic potential,” he said

In Usenge, Siaya County, he inspected the Dhogoye Bridge and approach roads along the Kisian-Usenge-Osieke road.

The bridge will connect Siaya and Busia and enhance regional trade.

“This bridge will ensure quick, safe and cheap movement of goods and people.

President Ruto also launched the upgrading to bitumen standards of Bondo – Uyawi – Kibanga – Liunda Beach road in Liunda, Siaya County.

He said the road enhances local economic activities in the region by facilitating faster transportation of fish and other goods to markets.

“Improved accessibility is poised to stimulate economic development and transform the socio-economic landscape of the region,” he said.

