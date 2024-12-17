Central OCPD, OCS Transferred Over Handling of Anti-femicide Protests in Nairobi

Senior police commanders at the Central police station in Nairobi were Monday December 16 transferred over the manner in which police handled an anti-femicide protests.

The protesters who were generally peaceful were teargassed and chased as at least four were arrested over the same.

This elicited reaction from the public and other stakeholders who demanded action on the police.

The officers were marked after police authorities condemned how anti-riot police handled the protests on December 10.

Central Sub-County Police Commander Doris Kimeli was Monday recalled to police headquarters, Vigilance House in the changes and replaced by Stephen Okal.

Okal is a former deputy Officer Commanding Police Division in Buruburu.

The Central Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Isaac Nur was moved to Mulot in the same capacity and replaced by Benjamin Talam.

Officials said the police officers who handled the protests are under probe by among others the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja is said to have directed the matter be investigated.

Police bosses have distanced themselves from the violent dispersing of the protests. They threw the Central police commanders under the bus leading to their transfer.

Last week, Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo regretted the police violence meted on peaceful anti-femicide protesters.

Omollo termed the violent scenes by police officers to unarmed protesters as “unfortunate and unacceptable” on the part of the government.

“I think the events were pretty much unfortunate and one happening on such an important day definitely, just shows the challenge we have around policing and looking at the people who were out there demonstrating,” said the PS.

He acknowledged the importance of the demos in line with sensitizing Kenyans against femicide during the International Human Rights Day.

He said investigations into the incidents are ongoing and those found culpable would face the law.

Omollo said they have had a series of concerns across the country over the last few days on issues of femicide and for him it was a question where “we say things just didn’t go right”.

“It is not something we would want to say that is acceptable. We have had conversations with the Inspector General of Police, and it is regrettable and something that should not have happened in the first place.”

“It is something that we highly regret. We have the internal processes within the structure of police and what we expect is that anybody found culpable definitely has to be taken through the legal process and established protocols,” he said.

Police bosses are under sharp criticism over the incident where police officers in Nairobi lobbed teargas at demonstrators protesting the alarming rise of femicide cases across the country.

Protesters also shared images of live bullets police reportedly fired at the peaceful marchers.

The United States government through its Embassy in Nairobi later came out to condemn the incident reiterating its support for the Kenyan people’s right to express their concerns and call for justice in the face of growing violence against women.

The US slammed the move by police lamenting that the incident occurred on International Human Rights Day, when people around the world are called to reflect on and uphold human rights.

“Regrettable and concerning to see police action against Kenyans exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and protest peacefully,” the statement read in part.

“On #InternationalHumanRightsDay and every day, the United States supports efforts to #EndFemicideKE and protect the human rights of all people.”

In a joint statement, Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Human is My ID Alliance and the End Femicide KE Movement termed the incident a grave violation of human rights.

The violent response by police, including the arrest of these peaceful protestors, is a direct attack on Kenya’s democratic principles and the human rights of its citizens,” the rights groups said.

“The excessive force and unwarranted arrests not only violate national and international human rights laws but also send a chilling message to all those advocating for justice and accountability. These actions undermine the rule of law and reinforce the impunity that perpetuates violence against women.”