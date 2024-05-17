Chad Henne Net Worth

Chad Henne, an American professional football player, boasts a net worth of $17 million and earns a salary of $1.12 million. He secures his income as the backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Early Life

Chad Steven Henne was born on July 2, 1985, in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. He attended West Lawn Wilson High School, where he played quarterback for the Bulldogs. As a freshman in 2000, Henne rotated at quarterback with junior Ian Firestone in the first game but started the final 10 games of the season. His team experienced a six-game win streak before losing to Cumberland Valley in the District 3 AAAA semifinals. Despite a challenging sophomore season, Henne’s talent earned him over 40 scholarship offers by the end of his junior year. He ultimately chose the University of Michigan over Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Chad Henne College Career at Michigan

In 2004, Chad Henne made history as the second freshman to start at quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. He helped the team achieve 32 regular-season victories, amassing 8,740 offensive yards and 87 touchdowns. Henne led the Wolverines to a thrilling 41-35 victory over Florida in the Capital One Bowl as a senior. His outstanding performance earned him Second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2006 and First-team All-Big Ten honors in 2007.

NFL Career

Chad Henne was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, 57th overall. He spent most of his rookie season as a backup to veteran quarterback Chad Pennington. The following year, he took over as the starter due to Pennington’s injury and showed promise. However, he lost his starting job to Pennington in November 2010. In 2011, Henne was named the starting quarterback for the Dolphins, but his season was cut short by a shoulder injury requiring surgery, leading the team not to re-sign him.

In 2012, Henne joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he initially showed potential but was eventually benched in favor of rookie Blake Bortles in 2014. Over the next three seasons, Henne saw limited action and had his contract restructured. In 2018, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to back up Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs re-signed him in 2020 on a two-year deal, during which he performed well in limited playing time, filling in for an injured Mahomes.

Chad Henne Contracts

Chad Henne’s professional career has seen several lucrative contracts. As a second-round draft pick, he signed a four-year, $3.13 million rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins. In 2012, he signed a two-year, $6.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by two-year, $8 million contracts in 2014 and 2016, and a one-year deal in 2017 worth $3.25 million. Henne joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 with a two-year, $6.7 million contract and extended his stay in 2020 with a two-year, $3.25 million deal. In March 2022, he signed a one-year, $2 million contract to continue as the Chiefs’ backup quarterback. Over his NFL career, Henne has earned more than $38.6 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Chad Henne is married to Brittany Hartman.

