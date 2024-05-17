What Is Catherine Zeta-Jones Net Worth And Salary?

Catherine Zeta-Jones, the celebrated Welsh actress, has a net worth of $150 million. This impressive figure is partly due to her combined assets with her husband, Michael Douglas, bringing their collective net worth to approximately $350 million.

Rise to Fame

Catherine Zeta-Jones initially made her mark in London’s theatre scene before transitioning to film, quickly becoming one of Britain’s most in-demand actresses. Her move to Hollywood in the late 90s solidified her status as an international star. Zeta-Jones’s combination of beauty and talent made her a staple in major films, particularly during the 90s. She has earned critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA, and a Tony Award.

Early Life

Born on September 25, 1969, in Swansea, Wales, Catherine grew up in Mumbles with her two brothers. Her family’s fortune improved significantly after winning a £100,000 bingo prize, allowing them to afford private schooling and dance lessons for Catherine.

She began acting and dancing at a young age, performing in stage shows and talent competitions. Zeta-Jones’s proficiency in dance led her to roles in London’s West End, including a part in the musical “Annie” and becoming a national tap dancing champion.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Career

Catherine Zeta-Jones’s professional career took off after she dropped out of school at 15 to pursue acting in London. Her breakthrough role came with the 1998 film “The Mask of Zorro,” which opened doors to numerous high-profile projects such as “Entrapment,” “Traffic,” “Chicago,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “The Legend of Zorro.” Her role in “Chicago” earned her an Academy Award, BAFTA, and SAG Award. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway revival of “A Little Night Music.”

Personal Life

Catherine’s personal life has been the subject of intense media scrutiny. After high-profile relationships in the early 90s, she met Michael Douglas in 1998. The couple married in 2000 in a lavish ceremony and have two children. They have faced significant challenges, including health issues for both Zeta-Jones and Douglas, leading to a brief separation in 2013 before reuniting in 2014.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Brand Endorsements

Zeta-Jones has secured substantial earnings through brand endorsements. In 2002, she became a global ambassador for Elizabeth Arden, and later that year, she signed a lucrative $10 million per year contract with T-Mobile. In 2017, she launched her own line of home decor items, further boosting her income.

Real Estate

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas own an extensive real estate portfolio. One of their notable properties is a 250-acre estate in Spain, purchased by Douglas in 1990. Initially listed for $60 million in 2014, the property was re-listed for $32 million in 2019 but remains unsold. The couple previously owned a 13-acre estate in New York’s Westchester County, bought for $11.3 million and sold for $20.5 million in 2019. They currently own an 11,000-square-foot home in Irvington, New York, and a large apartment in New York City with Central Park views. In 2019, they listed a Bermuda home for $10.6 million, which they eventually removed from the market due to a lack of buyer interest.

