Chad McQueen, an American actor, producer, martial artist, and race car driver, left behind a net worth of $45 million at the time of his death. Born in Los Angeles, California, to legendary actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, Chad followed in his father’s footsteps, excelling in both acting and motorsports. Over the years, he built a diverse career in entertainment and racing, which contributed to his significant wealth.

Chad McQueen Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth Dec 28, 1960 Place of Birth Los Angeles Nationality American Died September 11, 2024(63 Years Old) Profession Actor, Producer, Martial Artist, and Race Car Driver

Early Life

Chad McQueen began his acting career in the mid-1970s and gained recognition for his roles in popular films like The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II, where he portrayed the character Dutch. He appeared in various other film and television projects, including Martial Law, New York Cop, Red Line, Number One Fan, Papertrail, and Fall: The Price of Silence. While his acting career gained him fame, it was his passion for racing that truly defined his life.

A Passion for Racing

McQueen’s love for racing started at an early age. While accompanying his father on the set of the iconic racing film Le Mans, Chad was inspired to pursue a career in motorsports. He won his first race at just six years old and competed in a variety of events, from Motocross to the Baja 1000. Throughout the early 2000s, he raced for Westerness Racing, showcasing his talent in the competitive world of motorsports.

Also Read: Guillermo Rodriguez Net Worth

In 2006, McQueen suffered severe injuries in a crash while preparing for the 24 Hours of Daytona, a major endurance race. The accident led to a long rehabilitation process, and by 2007, McQueen decided to retire from professional racing. However, his passion for the sport continued, and he went on to found McQueen Racing, LLC, a custom motorcycle and car company that he operated with his children.

Beyond Acting

Though Chad McQueen stepped away from acting, his contributions to the industry extended beyond the screen. He produced two documentaries honoring his late father, I Am Steve McQueen (2014) and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans (2015). His father, Steve McQueen, was a cultural icon of the 1960s, starring in action-packed films like The Magnificent Seven and The Great Escape before his untimely death at 50.

In addition to his work as a producer, McQueen’s role as Dutch in The Karate Kid franchise continued to resonate with fans. Tributes from the entertainment industry poured in after his death, with Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz expressing his admiration for McQueen’s portrayal of Dutch. Hurwitz also revealed that they had discussed a possible return to the Karate Kid universe, but it never materialized.

Chad McQueen Cause of Death

Chad McQueen passed away on September 11, 2024. His wife, Jeanie Galbraith, along with their children Chase and Madison, shared the news on Instagram, reflecting on his life as a dedicated father and husband. In their heartfelt statement, the family expressed their sorrow, highlighting McQueen’s unwavering love and commitment to them.

Chad McQueen is also survived by his son from a previous relationship, Steven R. McQueen, an actor known for his role in The Vampire Diaries. Steven and Chad shared a deep bond, and their love for the arts and motorsports connected them.

McQueen’s son, Chase, paid tribute to his father on Instagram, writing: “Knowing you’re now reunited with your Dad and Sister brings me some comfort. Until we ride again, I love you.” This emotional message touched fans and underscored the tight-knit relationships within the McQueen family.

Chad McQueen Net Worth 2024

Chad McQueen net worth was $45 million when he died on September 11, 2024.