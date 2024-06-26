Chad Michael Murray is an American actor, spokesperson, and fashion model with a net worth of $4 million. He has accumulated his wealth through modeling for prominent fashion brands and acting in both films and television. Murray is perhaps best known for his starring role in The WB’s “One Tree Hill.”

Chad Michael Murray Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth August 24, 1981 Place of Birth Buffalo, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Spokesperson, Fashion Model

Early Life

Chad Michael Murray was born on August 24, 1981, in Buffalo, New York, to Rex Murray, an air traffic controller. Abandoned by his mother as a baby, Chad grew up in Clarence, New York, where he attended Clarence High School. He played football and developed a passion for reading. In his late teens, Murray had his nose broken during an altercation at a Burger King, which led to rumors of a nose job, although emergency room doctors simply reset it after the incident.

Chad Michael Murray Career

Chad moved to Hollywood in 1999, starting his career by modeling for brands like Gucci, Skechers, and Tommy Hilfiger. His first TV role was as Tristan DuGrey on “Gilmore Girls” in 2000. He was a main character in the first season and a recurring character in the second before leaving the show. He also guest-starred on shows such as “Undressed” and “Diagnosis: Murder.”

In 2001, Murray played Charlie Todd on “Dawson’s Creek.” He appeared in the 2003 television film “Aftermath: A Long Way Home” and had a role in Disney’s “Freaky Friday” alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, which was a critical and commercial success. Around this time, Chad also played Luke Hartman in the TV film “The Lone Ranger.”

Murray’s breakthrough role came in 2003 when he starred as Lucas Scott on “One Tree Hill.” The show became The WB’s biggest hit, with over 4.50 million viewers for the season one finale. It remained a top-rated program even after The WB and UPN merged to become The CW. For his performance, Chad earned two Teen Choice Awards.

In 2004, Murray starred in the romantic comedy “A Cinderella Story” with Hilary Duff. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a moderate box office success, earning $70.1 million worldwide, and Murray won another Teen Choice Award. In 2005, he starred in “House of Wax,” which earned over $70 million worldwide despite mainly negative reviews. His performance garnered him a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor in an Action/Adventure/Thriller.

Murray also appeared in the 2006 Iraq War drama “Home of the Brave” with Samuel L. Jackson and Jessica Biel. In May 2009, it was announced that he would not be returning to “One Tree Hill” for its seventh season.

In 2010, he appeared as Alicia Keys’s love interest in her music video for “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready).” He also starred in Lifetime’s TV movie “Lies in Plain Sight” and ABC Family’s “Christmas Cupid.” Murray made a guest appearance in the final season of “One Tree Hill” in 2012. In 2013, he appeared in the critically acclaimed film “Fruitvale Station,” which won two major awards at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

In 2014, Murray was cast as Agent Jack Thompson in Marvel’s TV series “Agent Carter” and returned for its second season. In 2019, he joined the cast of The CW drama “Riverdale” as Edgar Evernever. Later that year, he starred in the Hallmark Christmas film “Five Cards for Christmas” and continued to feature in other Hallmark movies, including “Write Before Christmas,” “Too Close for Christmas,” and “Love in Winterland.” In 2021, he portrayed serial killer Ted Bundy in “American Boogeyman.”

Other Appearances and Ventures

Murray’s popularity led to him being a spokesperson for brands such as MasterCard, K-Mart, Cingular Wireless, and Chevy Cobalt. He has graced the covers of “Rolling Stone” and “People” magazines.

In September 2011, Chad released his first novel, “Everlast.” In 2017, he published a romantic thriller, “American Drifter: An Exhilarating Tale of Love and Murder,” co-written with novelist Heather Graham, inspired by one of his dreams.

Personal Life

Chad Michael Murray married his “One Tree Hill” co-star Sophia Bush in April 2005, but they separated five months later, finalizing their divorce in December 2006. He later dated co-star Nicky Whelan and was engaged to Kenzie Dalton, an extra on “One Tree Hill.” They were engaged in April 2006 but called off their seven-year engagement in August 2014. In 2015, Murray married his “Chosen” co-star Sarah Roemer. They have two children: a son born in 2015 and a daughter born in 2017.

Chad Michael Murray Net Worth

