Chance The Rapper’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Sixth Anniversary

Kirsten Corley, wife of rapper Chance the Rapper, has officially filed for divorce just two weeks before their sixth wedding anniversary.

The filing, which occurred on Friday, marks the end of their marriage after six years.

The couple, both 31, share two daughters: Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5. It is unclear whether Corley is requesting spousal or child support, as the court documents have not been made public.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, and Corley first announced their separation in April.

Corley shared a message on her Instagram Story at the time, saying, “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

She added, “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” and asked for privacy during their transition.

The couple began dating in 2013 and secretly married in a civil ceremony on December 27, 2018. Two months later, they celebrated with a larger event attended by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Dave Chappelle.

Their relationship had some public challenges, including an incident in April 2023 when Chance was seen in a controversial video dancing with model Mela Millz during a party in Jamaica. Despite initially downplaying the situation, Corley later shared a quote from Maya Angelou’s essay “Home,” reflecting on the importance of maturity, with a message about growth and responsibility.