Chandler Parsons Net Worth

Chandler Parsons, a former American professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $60 million. Known for his impressive height and versatility on the court, the 6’10” small forward enjoyed a highly lucrative career in the NBA, earning a whopping $130 million in salary during his decade in the league. While injuries ultimately cut his career short, Parsons’ financial success and savvy investments off the court have kept him in the spotlight. Here’s a breakdown of his journey from high school glory to life after basketball.

Early Life

Born in Casselberry, Florida in October 1988, Chandler Parsons showcased his talent early on at Lake Howell High School, where he played a pivotal role in leading the team to win the Florida Class 5A state basketball championship. His stellar high school performance earned him a spot at the University of Florida, where he continued to shine.

During his college basketball career, Parsons was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2011 and secured a place on the first-team All-SEC roster. His on-court excellence also led to him being an AP Honorable Mention All-American, marking him as one of the top players in college basketball at the time.

NBA Career

Chandler Parsons entered the NBA when he was drafted 38th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft. Before officially starting his NBA career, Parsons briefly played for the French basketball team Cholet during the 2011 NBA lockout.

Once in the NBA, Parsons quickly proved himself as a valuable asset, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2012. His versatility as a forward, combined with his ability to shoot and defend, made him a key player for the Houston Rockets from 2011 to 2014.

Parsons later signed with the Dallas Mavericks from 2014 to 2016 before joining the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016. Though injuries limited his playing time during his tenure with the Grizzlies, Parsons remained one of the NBA’s top-paid players during his peak years.

Chandler Parsons Contracts

Chandler Parsons’ earnings skyrocketed in 2014 when he signed a three-year, $46 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks. This marked the beginning of a series of lucrative contracts that cemented his status among the highest-paid NBA players.

Between 2017 and 2018, Parsons earned an impressive $24 million from his salary and endorsements, making him one of the highest-paid basketball players in the world at the time. Despite the challenges posed by injuries, his smart financial decisions allowed him to maintain significant wealth.

Real Estate

Chandler Parsons has also made headlines for his high-profile real estate ventures. In 2017, he purchased a mansion in Bel Air, California, for $10.9 million. Just two years later, in October 2019, he sold the property for $12.35 million, netting a considerable profit.

That same year, Parsons made another real estate splash by buying a Malibu home for $9.25 million. Interestingly, he purchased the home from Anthony Zuiker, the creator of the popular “CSI” television franchise. In an interesting twist, Zuiker had previously bought his next Malibu mansion from Kevin Durant, a retired NBA legend.

In addition to these properties, Chandler also purchased a home above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in 2019 for $6.775 million. In December 2021, he sold this home for $8 million, adding yet another successful real estate deal to his portfolio.

