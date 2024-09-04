Channing Tatum Gushes Over Fiancée Zoë Kravitz’s Hard Work On New Thriller ‘Blink Twice’

Channing Tatum knows how hard his fiancée, actor and first-time director Zoë Kravitz, worked on their new movie “Blink Twice.”

Tatum shared some insight into that process in a swoon-worthy message posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, where he gushed about the “Big Little Lies” star next to a photo showing himself with a sleeping Kravitz.

“Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth,” he wrote. Kravitz, he added, poured “every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. Forever.”

“Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all,” he wrote, completing his post with a nod to the film’s title, writing, “I’ll never blink.”

“Blink Twice” premiered in theaters last month and is Kravtiz’s directorial debut. The psychological thriller stars Tatum as a tech billionaire who lures two unsuspecting women to a swanky party to his private island, where the goal seems to be spending every moment partying, fine dining and basking in the sun. Until it’s not.

Alia Shawkat, Naomi Ackie, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis also star.

Tatum and Kravitz have been romantically linked since 2021 and reportedly became engaged in October.

“Blink Twice” is currently in theaters.

