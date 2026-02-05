Chantavit Dhanasevi Siblings: Getting to Know Chantawat Dhanasevi

Chantavit Dhanasevi, widely known by his nickname Ter, is a prominent Thai actor, screenwriter, and director.

Born on September 18, 1983, in Bangkok, Thailand, he has established himself as one of the country’s most recognizable talents in film and television.

He graduated from Chulalongkorn University with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts, majoring in Motion Pictures and Still Photography, which laid the foundation for his multifaceted career in the entertainment industry.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for his charismatic on-screen presence, sharp comedic timing, and contributions behind the camera as a writer.

Chantavit has one sibling, a brother named Chantawat Dhanasevi who is an actor and screen writer.

However, information about Dhanasevi’s family background, including details on his siblings, remains quite limited.

Chantavit began his journey in the entertainment industry with small roles in films produced by the renowned Thai studio GTH.

His breakthrough came in 2010 with the romantic comedy Hello Stranger, where he starred opposite Neungthida Sopon and also contributed as a co-screenwriter.

The film’s success propelled him to stardom and earned him recognition as a leading man in Thai cinema.

He followed this with another major hit, ATM: Er Rak Error in 2012, which became one of GTH’s top-grossing films at the time.

In 2013, he co-wrote the blockbuster horror-comedy Pee Mak, which shattered box office records and solidified his status as a key figure in Thai entertainment.

Throughout his career, he has balanced acting in both films and television series, including notable dramas such as Chai Mai Jing Ying Tae alongside his wife Davika Hoorne.

His versatility extends to directing and screenwriting, allowing him to shape projects from multiple angles and maintain a strong presence in the industry.

For his performance in Hello Stranger, he received the Star Hunter Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2011, recognizing him as one of Asia’s most promising young actors.

He won Best Actor at the Suphannahong National Film Awards for One Day in 2016, along with additional honors such as Actor of the Year from Dara Daily The Great Awards and Best Leading Actor from the 25th Entertainment Club Awards that same year.

In 2017, he secured Best Actor at the Kazz Awards and The BK Film Awards.

Earlier in his career, he also earned accolades like Best Comedy Actor at the Meckhala Awards and nominations for Best Screenplay at the Thailand National Film Association Awards for works including Pee Mak and Hello Stranger.