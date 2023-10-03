Chapa Dimba: Obunga FC’s Duncan Omalla Prepared to Carry on Family Legacy

The saying “the apple does not fall from the tree” is true for Obunga FC forward Duncan Odhiambo Omalla.

The 17-year-old Kisumu Day student is brother to Benson Omalla who plays for K’Ogalo or Gor Mahia, if you like. He is also the son of Migori footballer Peter Oluoch who hang up his boots in 1996.

Benson happens to be the current top scorer in the Kenyan premier league and was discovered during the inaugural Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament.

He was also part of the group that traveled to Barcelona for the Boot Camp.

Duncan on the hand has positioned himself as a striker who is being sought after by top clubs in the country including Shabana FC, KCB FC and Kakamega Homeboyz.

During a match with Nyamira’s Nyaguku FC, the young striker showcased his prowess by netting two goals.

He dedicated the goals to Safaricom for granting him “the opportunity to showcase my talent on a respectable platform that Chapa Dimba has become since inception. This is where talent is nurtured and I will give it my best shot as I want to be the top scorer of this tournament.”

As for who is better at the game, Duncan told Capital Sport that he is looking to be better than his siblings.

“I want to be a better player than my brother Benson, that’s for sure, and this is the one thing I always tell him when he comes back home from Nairobi,” he joked.

“He is famous countrywide by virtue of the privilege and platform he savors at the moment but I keep reminding him that there will be a new sheriff in town, it’s just a matter of time.”

However, Duncan admitted that Benson is currently better at the game having scored 26 goals in the last season.

The young player said he aspires to take on paid positions in lucrative leagues in the near future.

“What I keep saying about Chapa Dimba All Stars team is that if Safaricom can grant me the chance to go to Spain I will be the happiest boy in this world. I will give it my best shot. Such opportunities open the doors to success. This is a platform where all and sundry have an opportunity to prove their mettle as young footballers,” he said.

His father who also noted that Benson is at the top of his game right now, said he was surprised at the rate at which his youngest son has progressed.

“I must admit at this juncture that Duncan is coming up really well, he is young with amazing potential. And from the look of things Duncan might become a greater player, capable of surpassing his elder brother, he has the much needed speed and gusto for football,” Oluoch elucidated.

