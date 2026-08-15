Charcoal vendor shot dead, body mutilated in Isiolo

A 52-year-old charcoal vendor was shot dead and his body mutilated in a suspected bandit attack in Garbatulla, Isiolo County.

Police officers who visited the scene on Thursday morning, August 14, found the body of Adan Adow Abdullahi at his homestead after it had reportedly been moved to Manyatta Prison within Garbatulla town.

Abdullahi had on Wednesday afternoon ventured into a thicket to burn charcoal when he is believed to have encountered armed bandits.

The attackers reportedly shot him in the left side of the abdomen, with the bullet exiting through his back.

Police further reported that the attackers chopped off his left hand and mutilated his genital organs.

The circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identity and motive of the assailants, remained under investigation.

The body was examined by a medical practitioner and subsequently released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Police were expected to pursue investigations into the killing and establish the circumstances that led to the brutal attack.

And a 30-year-old artisanal gold miner died after reportedly losing consciousness while working inside a deep mining tunnel in Gem Yala, Siaya County.

The incident occurred at Odudo Village, where the man, identified as Kevin Otieno, was working with fellow local miners when he reportedly collapsed inside the tunnel.

According to police, Otieno was inside a tunnel estimated to be about 200 feet deep when he lost consciousness, allegedly due to lack of oxygen.

His colleagues and members of the public mounted a rescue operation and managed to retrieve his body from the tunnel.

Police officers visited the scene and processed and documented it.

The body was reportedly fully dressed in heavy clothing and had bruises on the face, with foam-like fluid oozing from the nose.

The body was later moved to the Yala Level IV Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched investigations and are seeking to trace the owner of the mining tunnel, who reportedly went underground immediately after the incident.

Authorities are also expected to establish whether safety measures were in place at the mining site at the time of the incident.