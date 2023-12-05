fbpx
    Charges Against Controller of Budget Nyakang’o are Frivolous – Raila

    Opposition Leader Raila Odinga. [COURTESY]

    Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says the charges against Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o are “frivolous”.

    In a statement, the former prime minister said the accusations levelled against Ms Nyakang’o are meant to push her out of office in favour of a “user friendly holder of the office, who will support and sanitize the looting currently underway “.

    According to Raila, the accusations which he said did not come as a surprise to the opposition are merely a political witch-hunt.

    The ODM party leader urged Ms Nyakang’o to remain steadfast in “defence of integrity, professionalism and the dictates of good governance”.

