Charges Against Controller of Budget Nyakang’o are Frivolous – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says the charges against Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o are “frivolous”.

In a statement, the former prime minister said the accusations levelled against Ms Nyakang’o are meant to push her out of office in favour of a “user friendly holder of the office, who will support and sanitize the looting currently underway “.

According to Raila, the accusations which he said did not come as a surprise to the opposition are merely a political witch-hunt.

The ODM party leader urged Ms Nyakang’o to remain steadfast in “defence of integrity, professionalism and the dictates of good governance”.

