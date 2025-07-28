Charlene Ruto Forgives Author Who Wrote A Book About Her

President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has announced that she has forgiven Kenyan author Webster Ochora Elijah and will no longer pursue legal action against him.

Instead, she has opted for alternative dispute resolution to settle the matter, emphasizing the need to address the growing problem of online abuse and defamation in Kenya.

The dispute began when Charlene accused Ochora of using her name in a book without her consent. In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, she revealed that Ochora had reached out multiple times through her legal team, expressing remorse.

“His words and the sincerity behind them have touched me deeply. I believe that taking responsibility and being accountable for one’s actions is not a sign of weakness. It is a profound demonstration of strength and character,” she said.

Charlene explained that her decision to forgive is rooted in her commitment to youth empowerment and responsible leadership. She said the legal case was not just about her or the author, but about a wider issue that affects many people—particularly young Kenyans—who face abuse and defamation online.

“It was about something bigger, a growing issue in our society that we can no longer ignore: the normalization of online hostility, defamation, and the careless destruction of reputations, all amplified by the vast reach and anonymity of the internet,” she stated.

She noted that her legal action was intended to highlight the silent suffering of those whose lives and mental health have been damaged by online attacks.

“Let me be clear. Being in the public eye does not make anyone fair game. Whether you are an artist, a politician, a faith leader, a CEO, or a content creator, public visibility should never cost you your right to safety, truth, privacy, or respect,” Charlene said.

She urged Kenyans to rethink their digital behavior and recognize that online trolling, cancel culture, and defamation are forms of violence that can cause lasting emotional and psychological harm.

Charlene also thanked the National Police Service and the Judiciary for their professionalism, and expressed gratitude to those who stood by her during the legal process.

The case will be mentioned in court on August 19, 2025, where both parties are expected to formally record their out-of-court settlement.

“For me, this chapter is nearly closed. But the broader conversation and the work to build a more respectful and humane digital society must continue.”