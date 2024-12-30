Charles Dolan, Media Visionary And Founder Of HBO, Dies At 98

Charles F. Dolan, the influential media mogul who founded Home Box Office (HBO) and Cablevision Systems Corp., has died at the age of 98.

According to reports, Dolan passed away of natural causes, with his family confirming the news in a statement on Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision,” the family said.

Dolan leaves behind a legacy that revolutionized cable broadcasting in the United States. In 1972, he launched Home Box Office (HBO), which became a cornerstone of premium television. A year later, in 1973, he founded Cablevision, and in 1984, he launched the American Movie Classics (AMC) network. He was also instrumental in creating News 12, the first 24-hour local cable news channel in the U.S.

Born in Cleveland, Dolan dropped out of John Carroll University but went on to become a pioneer in the media industry. His entrepreneurial spirit culminated in the 2016 sale of Cablevision to European telecommunications company Altice for $17.7 billion.

Dolan’s impact extended beyond television. He held significant stakes in properties such as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the New York Knicks, and the New York Rangers. His son, James Dolan, served as CEO of Cablevision from 1995 until its sale and currently leads Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., which oversees the Knicks and Rangers.

Newsday, the Long Island-based newspaper acquired by Cablevision in 2008, also became part of Altice in the 2016 sale. Later that year, Dolan’s son Patrick spearheaded a group to repurchase 75% of Newsday Media Group, eventually acquiring full ownership in 2018.

At the time of his death, Charles Dolan and his family had an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion, according to Forbes. He was also the founder and chairman emeritus of The Lustgarten Foundation, a leading pancreatic cancer research organization.

Dolan is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His wife, Helen Ann Dolan, passed away in 2023.

