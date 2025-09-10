Charles Mesure is a talented English-Australian actor with a net worth of $3 million. Over the years, Mesure has built a successful career in television and film, earning recognition for his diverse roles across New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.

Early Life and Education

Born in August 1970 in Somerset, England, Charles Mesure moved with his family to Australia at the age of five. His passion for acting led him to the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), where he graduated in 1995. While at university, he immersed himself in the Sydney University Drama Society, where he wrote, directed, designed, and performed in more than thirty productions.

Career Beginnings in New Zealand

After graduating, Mesure relocated to New Zealand, where he quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. His first television role came in 1995 on the series Mirror, Mirror. Just a year later, he landed the role of Ryan Walters on City Life (1996–1998), a performance that earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the New Zealand Television Awards.

Rise to Fame

Between 1997 and 2001, Mesure gained international recognition for his role in the popular fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess. He continued his success on New Zealand television with his portrayal of Kees Van Dam in Street Legal (2000–2003), a role that won him the Best Supporting Actor Award at the New Zealand Film and TV Awards.

International Television Success

Charles Mesure later transitioned to American television, where he appeared in several hit series. From 2005 to 2007, he starred as J.D. Pollack in Crossing Jordan. He later took on the role of Zane Gerard in Outrageous Fortune (2009–2010) and Alec Ross in This Is Not My Life (2010). His Hollywood presence grew stronger when he played Kyle Hobbes in the sci-fi series V and Ben Faulkner in the acclaimed drama Desperate Housewives.

Charles Mesure Net Worth

With decades of experience across multiple markets, Charles Mesure has proven himself to be a versatile and accomplished actor. His estimated net worth of $3 million reflects both his longevity in the entertainment industry and the recognition he has received for his work.