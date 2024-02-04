Charles Ouda Net Worth: Career, Movies, Achievements, Girlfriend And More

Charles Ouda’s professional journey, which commenced in 2002, saw him gracing stages across the globe. With over 15 plays and 7 musicals to his credit, Ouda portrayed a range of memorable characters, including Tony in “Boy Gets Girl,” Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and Fick in “Balm in Gilead.” He died on February 3, 2024 with a net worth of over $200,000.
|Charles Ouda Net Worth
|$200,000
|Date of Birth
|1985
|Place of Birth
|Nairobi
|Profession
|Actor, Writer, Director, Singer, Television Host, and Voice Over Artist
Charles Ouda Movies
Ouda’s impact extended to the realm of film and television, where he left an indelible mark with standout performances.
Noteworthy credits include his starring role in “Makutano Junction,” spanning 12 seasons, and his hosting role on “Discovery +254,” which earned him a Kalasha International Award for Best Television Host.
Pepeta
Waiting Room
Count It Out
Who are You
Film Lab Presents
Makutano Janction
Mali
Aphrodite
Charles Ouda Achievements
Despite his busy schedule, Ouda pursued further artistic education, completing a rigorous 2-Year Conservatory Program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.
Also Read: Steve Aoki’s Net Worth
His passion for storytelling led him to directing, with projects like “Who Are You?” earning him accolades such as the Judges Choice award at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab’s 72 Hour Shoot Out.
Charles Ouda Net Worth
At the time of his passing, Charles Ouda net worth exceeded $200,000. His wealth was primarily amassed through his d roles in the entertainment industry, reflecting his enduring success and impact.
Charles Ouda Cause of Death
On February 3, 2024, veteran actor Charles Joseph Onyango Ouda passed away at the age of 38, leaving Kenyans and celebrities alike in shock.
Charles Ouda Girlfriend
Charles Ouda was engaged to Ciru Muriuki for five years. She is an experienced journalist with more than 7 years’ experience in TV, radio and digital.
Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings