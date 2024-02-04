Steve Aoki’s Net Worth

Steve Aoki, the renowned American electro house musician, DJ, and founder of Dim Mak Records, has amassed a staggering net worth of $120 million. A true icon in the world of electronic music, Aoki’s influence extends far beyond the DJ booth, as he continues to shape the industry with his innovative productions and electrifying performances.

Steve Aoki Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth November 30, 1977 Place of Birth Miami, Florida Nationality American Profession Disc jockey, Record producer, Musician

Early Life

Born on November 30, 1977, in Miami, Florida, Steve Aoki’s passion for music was evident from an early age. The son of Rocky Aoki, founder of the iconic restaurant chain Benihana, and Chizuru Kobayashi, Aoki’s upbringing was steeped in creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Following his relocation to Newport Beach, California, Aoki’s journey to musical prominence began to take shape.

The Rise of Steve Aoki

Aoki’s ascent to fame was propelled by his relentless work ethic and unwavering dedication to his craft. Throughout his illustrious career, he has collaborated with a myriad of artists, including Linkin Park, Iggy Azalea, and BTS, among others, cementing his status as one of the most sought-after producers in the industry.

Also Read: Stephen Boss Net Worth

Aoki’s pioneering label, Dim Mak Records, founded in 1996, continues to serve as a launching pad for emerging talent, further solidifying his influence on the global music scene.

Steve Aoki Albums and Tours

Aoki’s musical prowess is evident in his extensive discography, which includes critically acclaimed albums such as “Wonderland,” “Neon Future I & II,” and “Steve Aoki Presents Kolony.” His electrifying live performances, comprising over 250 shows annually, have captivated audiences worldwide, earning him the distinction of being one of the highest-grossing dance artists in North America. Beyond the realm of music, Aoki’s entrepreneurial ventures extend to fashion, with his clothing line, The Dim Mak Collection, garnering widespread acclaim.

Personal Life

2015, Steve Aoki embarked on a new chapter of his life, exchanging vows with his longtime partner, Tiernan Cowling, in a picturesque ceremony in Hawaii. A passionate gamer, Aoki’s commitment to philanthropy was showcased in his participation in the Warzone Royal Ruckus, a charity tournament supporting the Equal Justice Initiative. Through his charitable endeavors and commitment to social causes, Aoki continues to use his platform to effect positive change and inspire others to make a difference.

Steve Aoki Net Worth

Steve Aoki net worth is $120 million.