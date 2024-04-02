Chavakali Student Dead, 33 Injured After Easy Coach Bus Overturns

A Chavakali Boys High School student perished in a road Accident on Monday on the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

The Monday night incident left scores nursing injuries.

The Easy Coach bus was travelling from Kakamega to Nairobi when it lost control and overturned killing the student on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander, Allan Mwangi told reporters that his officers were assessing the exact number of casualties.

“My officers are at the scene while others are currently visiting different hospitals to ascertain the exact number of injured students. What we can confirm so far is that one student is dead,” he said.

St Johns Ambulance said 10 students had sustained injuries and rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical attention.

Elsewhere, six people died after a matatu collided with a lorry in Makueni.

11 suffered injuries in the tragic road accident along the busy Mombasa Road.