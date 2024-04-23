fbpx
    Chebukati Out of Court of Appeal Judge Race As JSC Shortlists 41

    Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati did not make the list of candidates set to be interviewed for Court of Appeal judges.

    In a list published by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), 41 of 82 applicants made the cut.

    Also out of the race include; former IEBC vice chair Lilian Mahiri Zaja, Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) chairperson Priscilla Nyokabi and Justice Nixon Sifuna.

    Among the 41 candidates are former IEBC chair Isaack Hassan, Justices Grace Nzioka, James Wakiaga, Francis Ngaah, Nduma Nderi, Chacha Mwita, Hedwig Ong’udi, Antony Mrima, Elijah Ogoti, Alfred Mabeya and lawyer Katwa Kigen.

    List of Candidates Shortlisted for Court of Appeal Judge Position.

    Interviews will kick off on June 3 and end on June 20.

    Members of the public have been invited to avail any information of interest concerning the shortlisted candidates on or before May 13, 2024, at 5:00 pm.

    The information can be availed through mobile number 0202739180, email at recruitment@jsc.co.ke or physically visit the commission’s offices at CBK Pension Towers, 13th floor.

    JSC had on February 2, 2024, announced vacancies for 11 Court of Appeal judges who would serve until they attain the retirement age of 65 years (for early retirees) or 70 years as stipulated in the law.

     

