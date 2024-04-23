Two Seen Hanging From Moving Car Arrested, Charged with Riding in Dangerous Position

Two men were Tuesday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts after they were captured on video hanging dangerously on a moving vehicle on Mombasa road in Nairobi.

Peleg Mosongo Monari and Peter Igadwa Aggrey were charged with riding in a dangerous position contrary to section 61 (1) as read with section 61 (4) of the Traffic Act.

The two were charged that on April 20, 2024, at about 1500 hours along Mombasa Road within Nairobi being passengers of a motor vehicle make Mercedes Benz did ride dangerously by sitting on the door of the said motor vehicle.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded awaiting the pre-sentencing report.

The driver, Loise Apata is still at large but the vehicle in question, Mercedez Benz KCX 959B, has been detained at the Nairobi Area Traffic Headquarters, police said.

Mr. James Gathogo Njeri this is how your car white Mercedes Benz KCX 959B class E-250 was being driven on Mombasa road in one of those “where is the Minister” moments. We are concerned and a responsible citizen has alerted us. We shall do what we must. pic.twitter.com/OmYcrGpEGT — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) April 22, 2024

The disturbing video was recorded by occupants of another car driving behind them, who at some point drove closer and warned the two men hanging out of the windows.

The two were seen to be making merry and dancing as the car moved on the busy highway, oblivious to the danger they were exposing themselves to and to the other road users.

It is not clear what motivated their actions.