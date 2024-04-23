fbpx
    Two Seen Hanging From Moving Car Arrested, Charged with Riding in Dangerous Position

    two hanging from mercedes
    Peleg Mosongo Monari and Peter Igadwa Aggrey Hnaging from Mercedes Benz./SCREENGRAB

    Two men were Tuesday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts after they were captured on video hanging dangerously on a moving vehicle on Mombasa road in Nairobi.

    Peleg Mosongo Monari and Peter Igadwa Aggrey were charged with riding in a dangerous position contrary to section 61 (1) as read with section 61 (4) of the Traffic Act.

    The two were charged that on April 20, 2024, at about 1500 hours along Mombasa Road within Nairobi being passengers of a motor vehicle make Mercedes Benz did ride dangerously by sitting on the door of the said motor vehicle.

    They both pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded awaiting the pre-sentencing report.

    The driver, Loise Apata is still at large but the vehicle in question, Mercedez Benz KCX 959B, has been detained at the Nairobi Area Traffic Headquarters, police said.

    The disturbing video was recorded by occupants of another car driving behind them, who at some point drove closer and warned the two men hanging out of the windows.

    The two were seen to be making merry and dancing as the car moved on the busy highway, oblivious to the danger they were exposing themselves to and to the other road users.

    It is not clear what motivated their actions.

