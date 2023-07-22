Chelsea Eye Sensational Move For Contract Rebel Mbappe Amid Real Madrid And Al-Hilal Interest

In a stunning turn of events, Chelsea Football Club has set its sights on Paris Saint-Germain’s contract rebel, Kylian Mbappe, amidst stiff competition from Real Madrid and Al-Hilal.

Mbappe’s refusal to sign a new deal with PSG has sparked a frenzy in the transfer market, with several top clubs vying for his signature.

While Real Madrid has been long linked with the French sensation, Chelsea has now emerged as a contender for his services.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea is seriously exploring the possibility of landing Mbappe in this summer’s transfer window.

Also Read: Manchester United Announces Captaincy Change: Harry Maguire Graciously Accepts Decision

The news comes after PSG reportedly put the young forward up for sale, a move that has attracted attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

Real Madrid, being among the frontrunners, has been eager to secure Mbappe’s services for a while. However, Chelsea’s sudden interest has added an unexpected twist to the transfer saga.

Notably, Chelsea finished a disappointing 12th in the Premier League last season, failing to qualify for European football in the upcoming campaign.

Despite this setback, the London club is eager to make a statement by pursuing a marquee signing like Mbappe.

The competition for the 22-year-old star’s signature is fierce, as Al-Hilal has also thrown their hat in the ring.

The Saudi Arabian club is reportedly ready to shell out a staggering €200 million (£173m/$222m) to secure Mbappe’s services this summer, even with his contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

While Chelsea and Real Madrid may have the financial muscle to compete, matching Al-Hilal’s astronomical offer remains a challenge.

Nevertheless, the allure of playing for a European powerhouse like Chelsea or Real Madrid might entice Mbappe to consider his options carefully.

PSG is leaving no stone unturned to convince Mbappe to stay, offering him a world-record 10-year contract worth an astounding €1 billion (£865m/$1.1bn).

The French club is desperate to retain their prized asset and avoid losing him for free next summer.

However, the Al-Hilal offer holds the promise of even greater riches, with Mbappe reportedly set to earn an eye-watering €400 million (£346m/$445m) over the course of a single season.

The intriguing proposition includes the option for Al-Hilal to sell him to Real Madrid next summer.

As the transfer window enters its peak, the football world eagerly awaits Mbappe’s decision. Will he make a move to one of Europe’s footballing giants, or will he be tempted by Al-Hilal’s staggering offer? Only time will tell as the summer transfer saga unfolds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...