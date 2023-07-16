Manchester United Announces Captaincy Change: Harry Maguire Graciously Accepts Decision

Manchester United has expressed their gratitude to Harry Maguire for his contributions as captain over the past three and a half years ahead of changes.

The club confirmed that Maguire had engaged in candid discussions with the manager, resulting in an agreement to step down from his role as captain.

Following the discussions, Maguire spoke about the decision, expressing his personal disappointment while affirming his commitment to the team. “After discussions with the manager today, he has informed me he is changing captain,” Maguire revealed.

“He outlined his reasons to me, and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.”

Maguire took to his social media platforms to thank the Manchester United fans for their unwavering support during his tenure as captain.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband,” he expressed.

Reflecting on his time as captain, Maguire expressed immense pride and considered it one of the greatest honors in club football. “Since the day I took on the role three and a half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date,” he shared.

Maguire also acknowledged the support and faith shown in him by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stating, “I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility.” He further extended his well wishes to the future captain, offering his full support for their success.

During Maguire’s captaincy, Manchester United achieved significant milestones, notably securing the English League Cup. His leadership both on and off the field played a pivotal role in guiding the team to success.

As the club prepares to announce the new captain in due course, following discussions with the players, Manchester United remains focused on their continued pursuit of glory.

Harry Maguire’s contributions will always be remembered, and the club looks forward to his unwavering dedication as he continues to represent Manchester United with passion and determination.

