Cheryl Ladd’s Net Worth

Cheryl Ladd is a well-known American actress, singer, and author with an estimated net worth of $12 million. Ladd gained widespread fame for her role as Kris Munroe on the hit ABC series Charlie’s Angels (1977–1981). She stepped into the role during the show’s second season, replacing Farrah Fawcett, and continued to be a regular cast member until the show concluded in 1981. Throughout her career, Cheryl has amassed more than 90 acting credits, including notable films like Poison Ivy (1992), Permanent Midnight (1998), and Unforgettable (2017). She also starred in TV series such as One West Waikiki (1994–1996) and Las Vegas (2003–2008).

Cheryl Ladd Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth July 12, 1951 Place of Birth Huron, South Dakota Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Author

In addition to acting, Ladd lent her singing voice to Melody Valentine on the animated series Josie and the Pussycats (1970–1971) and released several music albums, including Cheryl Ladd (1978), Dance Forever (1979), Take a Chance (1981), and You Make It Beautiful (1982). She has also explored writing and producing, notably creating the 1995 documentary short Your Skin… And How to Save It and publishing books like The Adventures of Little Nettie Windship (1996) and Token Chick: A Woman’s Guide to Golfing With the Boys (2005). In 2000, Cheryl made her Broadway debut in Annie Get Your Gun as Annie Oakley.

Early Life

Cheryl Ladd was born Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor on July 12, 1951, in Huron, South Dakota. She was raised in a modest household by her mother, Dolores, a waitress, and her father, Marion, a railroad engineer. Cheryl grew up alongside her sister Mary Ann and brother Seth. During her high school years, Ladd was an active cheerleader, and after graduating, she joined a band called The Music Shop, which led her to Los Angeles, where her entertainment career began.

Cheryl Ladd Career

Ladd’s early career took off when she provided the singing voice for Melody on Josie and the Pussycats in 1970. After a few guest appearances on television, her breakthrough came in 1977 when she joined the cast of Charlie’s Angels as Kris Munroe. Over the course of the show’s run, she became a fan favorite and an icon of the era. Cheryl appeared in 87 episodes before the show was canceled in 1981.

Also Read: Cain Velasquez Net Worth And Salary

Her time on Charlie’s Angels also opened doors for a successful music career. She released several singles, with “Think It Over” reaching #34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her albums Cheryl Ladd and Dance Forever both appeared on the Billboard 200 chart.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Ladd continued to build her career with roles in TV movies like Kentucky Woman (1983), Grace Kelly (1983), and Deadly Care (1987). She also starred in films such as Now and Forever (1983), Purple Hearts (1984), and Millennium (1989). In 1994, she landed the lead role on the CBS crime drama One West Waikiki.

Ladd remained active in television and film into the 2000s, with roles in Las Vegas (2003–2008) and guest appearances on shows like Charmed (2003) and CSI: Miami (2009). She also took on roles in movies such as Unforgettable (2017) and appeared in the limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016).

Personal Life

Cheryl Ladd married actor David Ladd in 1973, with whom she had a daughter, Jordan, before divorcing in 1980. Jordan Ladd followed in her mother’s footsteps and pursued an acting career. Cheryl remarried music producer Brian Russell in 1981 and became a stepmother to his daughter, Lindsay. Ladd is actively involved in charitable work, serving as a celebrity ambassador for Childhelp, a nonprofit organization focused on child abuse prevention.

Real Estate

In 1989, Cheryl and Brian Russell purchased a 7,000-square-foot home in Santa Ynez, California, for $459,000. The couple listed the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property for $5.795 million in 2009, eventually selling it for $3.6 million in 2013.

Cheryl Ladd Net Worth

Cheryl Ladd net worth is $12 million.